Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned 0.05% of nVent Electric worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,053.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

