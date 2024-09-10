Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 26,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $83.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

