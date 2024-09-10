Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of BBJP opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

