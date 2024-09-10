Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $360.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.96. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

