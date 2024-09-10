Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 870 Shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. TCW Transform 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF were worth $11,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairman Group LLC lifted its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Price Performance

VOTE stock opened at $63.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.28 million, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.13.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Increases Dividend

TCW Transform 500 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.2043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from TCW Transform 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

