Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 892.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 1,270.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.
SAP Price Performance
NYSE:SAP opened at $213.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $221.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.
SAP Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
