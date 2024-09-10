Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 892.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 1,270.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $213.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $221.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SAP

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.