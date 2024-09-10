DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTE. Scotiabank raised their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.18. 21,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,511. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $127.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in DTE Energy by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 164,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

