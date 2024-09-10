Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.40.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DUOL

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,261. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $140.16 and a 52-week high of $251.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $1,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,011,219.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,555 shares of company stock valued at $18,302,871. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 350.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.