Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK) Declares Final Dividend of $0.04

Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Dusk Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
Dusk Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56.
About Dusk Group
