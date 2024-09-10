e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Down 1.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $190.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as low as $111.77 and last traded at $112.28. 762,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,699,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.98.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,432,000 after purchasing an additional 576,383 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.