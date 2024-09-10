Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 550.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 156,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $7,963,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,988. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE EW opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

