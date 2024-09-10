Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells $487,605.25 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $487,605.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,737,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of ESTC traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.04 and a beta of 0.95.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
