Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells $487,605.25 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $487,605.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,737,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of ESTC traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Elastic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESTC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.