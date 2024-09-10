Elastos (ELA) Price Tops $1.67

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $37.24 million and $418,435.13 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00002939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Elastos

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,665,686 coins and its circulating supply is 22,262,626 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

