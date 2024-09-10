Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Sells 491 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 3.5% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL opened at $152.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

