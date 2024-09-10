Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Ellington Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 95.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Ellington Financial stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 649,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,334. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 73.16 and a quick ratio of 73.16. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.98.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 103.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

In other news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $100,513.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 169,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,697.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $71,508.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 179,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $100,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 169,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,697.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $272,866 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

