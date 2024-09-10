Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2024

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFCGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Ellington Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 95.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Ellington Financial stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 649,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,334. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 73.16 and a quick ratio of 73.16. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.98.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 103.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

View Our Latest Report on EFC

Insider Activity at Ellington Financial

In other news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $100,513.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 169,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,697.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $71,508.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 179,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $100,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 169,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,697.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $272,866 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.