Elutia’s (ELUT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Elutia from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Elutia Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ ELUT opened at $4.11 on Friday. Elutia has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $139.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Elutia will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Elutia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elutia by 288.8% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 1,260,750 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Elutia during the first quarter valued at about $2,512,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elutia by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 145,697 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Elutia by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elutia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elutia Company Profile

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

