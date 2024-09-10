Energi One Day Trading Volume Hits $358,603.96 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $358,603.96 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00042088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00014046 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,761,394 coins and its circulating supply is 80,761,396 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.