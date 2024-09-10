Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 483,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,964,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

