Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CFO Sells $47,829.15 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2024

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $47,829.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,144,995.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

  • On Monday, July 8th, Kory James Wentworth sold 1,758 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $26,282.10.

TRDA traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 97,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,184. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $547.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of -0.24.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.90. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $94.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRDA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRDA. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

