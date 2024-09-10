Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 91.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.21. 1,127,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,463. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $574,567.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $356,317.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $574,567.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,592 shares of company stock worth $1,863,808 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

