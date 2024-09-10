Ethena Staked USDe Price Tops $1.10 on Exchanges (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00001920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $5.95 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,138,886,376 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,138,848,235.8589964. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.09745487 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $6,779,392.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

