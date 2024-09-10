Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $18.38 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $18.38 or 0.00032372 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.73 billion and $79.41 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,777.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.97 or 0.00574115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00107807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.35 or 0.00296500 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00034008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00086869 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,690,898 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

