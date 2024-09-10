Ethereum Classic (ETC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $80.91 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.74 billion and approximately $80.91 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $18.45 or 0.00032366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,995.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.16 or 0.00570501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00107036 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.70 or 0.00294229 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00035380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00088449 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,684,181 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.