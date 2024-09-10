Ethereum Classic Hits 24 Hour Volume of $77.52 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.76 billion and approximately $77.52 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.54 or 0.00032174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,632.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.36 or 0.00571482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00106627 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00291153 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00034357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00087894 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,687,602 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

