ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.04.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SMHB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,152. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B
