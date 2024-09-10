ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.04.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMHB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,152. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04.

Get ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B alerts:

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a dividends-selected, liquidity-weighted index of US small-cap equities. SMHB was launched on Nov 8, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.