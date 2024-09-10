Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $12.68 Million Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Cencora makes up approximately 1.8% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $12,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.13.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR opened at $236.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.20. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.41 and a 1 year high of $247.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

