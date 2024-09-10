Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Vitesse Energy worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Vitesse Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 388,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VTS opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.69 million, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. Vitesse Energy had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 10.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Vitesse Energy Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

