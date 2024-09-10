EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Down 6.6%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) dropped 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 59,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 75,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

EVE Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $809.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of EVE worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

