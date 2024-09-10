Exane Asset Management Decreases Stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Exane Asset Management decreased its position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,107 shares during the period. Burford Capital comprises about 0.0% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mithaq Capital SPC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,631,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 15.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,534,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,788,000 after purchasing an additional 207,157 shares during the last quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 51,483 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 4,376.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,039,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,016,082 shares during the period.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

BUR opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.01.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.10). Burford Capital had a net margin of 45.81% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $159.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burford Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

Get Our Latest Report on BUR

Burford Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.