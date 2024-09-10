FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 583.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,319 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.3% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
IVE opened at $193.13 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $196.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.40.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Hormel: Time to Feast on the Dip as Yield Gets Tastier
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Financial Stocks to Watch as Interest Rate Cuts Approach
- Trading Halts Explained
- Seize the Opportunity: Under Armour Stock Set for a Comeback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.