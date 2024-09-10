FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 1,891 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNLA. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 28,982 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 48,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 42,413 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNLA opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $49.00.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.