FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 299 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82. The firm has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

