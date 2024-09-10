FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Decreases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for 0.8% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $663,000. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $524.37 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $528.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $523.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,028. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

