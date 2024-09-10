FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $584,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.02. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

