FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $687,000 Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,516 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Shell were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Shell by 3,856.3% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Up 0.8 %

SHEL opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $213.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

