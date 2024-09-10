FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $828,000 Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in RTX were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of RTX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX opened at $121.16 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $123.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.58 and its 200-day moving average is $104.64. The company has a market capitalization of $161.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

