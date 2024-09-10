FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $454.46 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.44.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.