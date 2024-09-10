FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 2,275 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 158,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,890,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,987,000 after purchasing an additional 116,571 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $43.23.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

