FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Trims Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.43.

3M Stock Down 0.1 %

MMM stock opened at $128.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $134.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.43.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

