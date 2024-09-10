Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $481.67.
Several analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $471.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $442.97 and a 200 day moving average of $427.12. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $285.02 and a 52-week high of $498.23.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
