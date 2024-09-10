Financial Comparison: U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK) vs. First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) and U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Western Financial and U.S.A Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $89.25 million 2.06 $5.22 million $0.77 24.81 U.S.A Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Western Financial has higher revenue and earnings than U.S.A Bank.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

First Western Financial has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S.A Bank has a beta of -24.99, indicating that its share price is 2,599% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Western Financial and U.S.A Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 U.S.A Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Western Financial presently has a consensus price target of $22.17, suggesting a potential upside of 16.06%. Given First Western Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than U.S.A Bank.

Profitability

This table compares First Western Financial and U.S.A Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 3.93% 2.86% 0.24% U.S.A Bank N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.3% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of First Western Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Western Financial beats U.S.A Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high net worth individuals or families, and business and philanthropic organizations. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About U.S.A Bank

As of July 10, 2010, U.S.A Bank was acquired by Customers Bank (Phoenixville, Pennsylvania). U.S.A Bank operates as a community bank in New York. It offers deposit products, Internet banking, ATM cards, consumer loans, and residential and commercial loans. U.S.A Bank was founded in 2005 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

