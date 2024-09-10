Financial Survey: Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) vs. RCF Acquisition (NYSE:RCFA)

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) and RCF Acquisition (NYSE:RCFA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of RCF Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of RCF Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gatos Silver and RCF Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 2 2 1 2.80 RCF Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gatos Silver currently has a consensus price target of $11.20, suggesting a potential downside of 3.53%. Given Gatos Silver’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gatos Silver is more favorable than RCF Acquisition.

This table compares Gatos Silver and RCF Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A $12.86 million $0.22 52.77 RCF Acquisition N/A N/A $5.15 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCF Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gatos Silver and RCF Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A 7.41% 7.03% RCF Acquisition N/A -50.25% 4.66%

Summary

Gatos Silver beats RCF Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About RCF Acquisition

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

