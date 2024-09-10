Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Shares Sold by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC lessened its holdings in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Free Report) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,157 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Finnovate Acquisition worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Finnovate Acquisition by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 640,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Finnovate Acquisition by 22.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 210,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 38,509 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,344,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Finnovate Acquisition by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 408,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 180,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Finnovate Acquisition Stock Performance

FNVT stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

