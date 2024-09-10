First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.48

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.48 and last traded at C$17.47, with a volume of 1384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.39.

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.80.

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Company Profile

First Asset Canadian Reit Income Fund (the Fund), formerly First Asset REIT Income Fund, is a Canada-based investment trust. The Fund’s investment objectives is to provide holders with the benefits of high monthly cash distributions together with the opportunity for capital appreciation through the active management of a diversified portfolio of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate corporations that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges.

Featured Articles

