First Interstate Bank Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $345,000. Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $140.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $256.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

