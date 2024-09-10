First Interstate Bank Has $414,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $34.62.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

