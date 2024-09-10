First Interstate Bank Sells 3,117 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

First Interstate Bank lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,332 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $177,439,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,456,000 after buying an additional 2,920,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $89,286,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $65.78 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.89.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

