First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.94

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 57035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,841,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,210,000 after purchasing an additional 362,026 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,592,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after buying an additional 42,501 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,552,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,391,000 after acquiring an additional 157,982 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26,692.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,835,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,134,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after acquiring an additional 100,431 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

