Flare Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Flare has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $710.93 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,479,951,258 coins and its circulating supply is 48,228,693,911 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,479,953,761.50276 with 48,193,863,284.67263 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01470359 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $5,002,922.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

