Franklin Universal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

FT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.36. 45,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,995. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

